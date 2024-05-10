21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 18.9a
A patient who has just immigrated to the United States after serving in the Iraqi army is displaying a bruiselike rash, headache, and sensitivity to light. The doctor will immediately recommend administration of (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. ceftriaxone.
b. penicillin.
c. gentamycin.
d. rifampicin.
