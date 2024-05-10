21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 18.2a
Viral meningitis is more common than other forms of meningitis because
a. these infectious agents are all intracellular, evading the immune system.
b. there are more types of viruses than bacteria because they evolve more quickly.
c. the small size of viruses makes them able to pass more easily through the blood–brain barrier.
d. viruses are spread person to person more easily than bacteria, fungi, or protozoans.
