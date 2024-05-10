21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 18.6a
During a lumbar puncture procedure, the nurse observed that the patient’s CSF pressure was high. However, when the analysis of the CSF sample comes back, the glucose levels are normal. The nurse would most likely suspect: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. arboviral meningitis.
b. Neisseria meningitidis.
c. Listeria monocytogenes.
d. poliovirus.
