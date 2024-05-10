21. Principles of Disease
A patient is admitted who is complaining of headache, disorientation, and numbness in his left arm. He was bitten by a raccoon two days before. The FIRST step taken to help this patient would be (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. retrieving and testing the raccoon’s brain tissues for the rabies virus.
b. collecting a CSF sample from the patient.
c. performing a tissue biopsy on the patient to look for Negri bodies.
d. administering an anti-rabies vaccine as well as anti-rabies antibodies.
