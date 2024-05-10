1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
1:17 minutes
Problem 18.10a
The protists Trypanosoma brucei, Naegleria fowleri, and Toxoplasma gondii
a. invade host cells to cause cellular damage.
b. are only infective in the flagellated form.
c. have a nucleus and are eukaryotic.
d. have all of the above characteristics.
