True or False: Giardia infections in the United States are all imported from other countries.
Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Modes of Transmission of Hepatitis Viruses
Characteristics of Hepatitis B and C Infections
Role of Blood Donation Screening in Detecting Hepatitis
Which of the following is most controversial for a nonseptic patient with E. coli O157:H7?
a. Administering oral rehydration therapy
b. Administering antibiotic therapy
c. Administering fever-reducing medications
d. Administering intravenous rehydration therapy
e. Withholding agents like diphenoxylate-atropine that reduce GI tract motility
A lower endoscopy examination of a patient complaining of abdominal cramps and diarrhea reveals pus-laden patches along the intestinal wall. Which of the following infectious agents could be considered the pathogen responsible for this condition?
a. Clostridioides difficile
b. Shigella
c. Salmonella serotype Typhi
d. Helicobacter pylori
e. Campylobacter jejuni
List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.