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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 20
Chapter 19, Problem 20

Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves identifying which hepatitis virus is most likely detected in a blood donation screening.
Recall that hepatitis viruses differ in their modes of transmission and the likelihood of being detected in blood tests during routine blood donation.
Note that Hepatitis A and E are typically transmitted via the fecal-oral route and are not commonly screened for in blood donations because they do not cause chronic blood infections.
Recognize that Hepatitis B, C, and D are bloodborne viruses, with Hepatitis B and C being the most commonly screened for in blood donations.
Consider that Hepatitis D only occurs as a co-infection with Hepatitis B, so a positive test for hepatitis in blood donation is most likely due to Hepatitis B or C, with Hepatitis B being the most common and well-known bloodborne hepatitis virus detected in such screenings.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Modes of Transmission of Hepatitis Viruses

Different hepatitis viruses spread through distinct routes. Hepatitis A and E are typically transmitted via the fecal-oral route, often through contaminated food or water. In contrast, Hepatitis B, C, and D are primarily bloodborne, spreading through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, which is relevant in blood donation contexts.
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Characteristics of Hepatitis B and C Infections

Hepatitis B and C viruses can cause chronic infections that may be asymptomatic initially, making infected individuals unaware of their status. Both are bloodborne and can be detected through blood tests during donation screening. Hepatitis C is especially known for silent chronic infection, often discovered only through testing.
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Role of Blood Donation Screening in Detecting Hepatitis

Blood donation centers routinely screen donated blood for infectious agents like hepatitis viruses to prevent transmission. Positive results prompt confidential follow-up with donors. Since bloodborne hepatitis viruses (B, C, D) are screened, a positive test in a healthy donor most likely indicates infection with one of these viruses.
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Which of the following is most controversial for a nonseptic patient with E. coli O157:H7?

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