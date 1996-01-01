Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Mutant Detection
Which of the following is a major difference between direct and indirect selection of mutants?
A scientist has a population of His+ prototroph and His- auxotroph cells and wants to select and separate the auxotrophs from the prototrophs. Which form of selection should the scientist use?
Replica Plating
Replica plating is an example of which type of mutant selection?
What types of bacteria will be growing on the nutrient agar and minimal media at the end of a replica plating experiment?
Why do prototroph bacteria grow on minimal media but auxotroph bacteria do not?
Which of the following colonies of bacteria are composed of His- auxotroph bacteria?
What characteristics are true about the colonies living on the minimal media plate?