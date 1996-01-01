Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
16. Microbial Genetics

Mutant Detection

Mutant Detection

Problem

Which of the following is a major difference between direct and indirect selection of mutants?

Problem

A scientist has a population of His+ prototroph and His- auxotroph cells and wants to select and separate the auxotrophs from the prototrophs. Which form of selection should the scientist use?

Replica Plating

Problem

Replica plating is an example of which type of mutant selection?

Problem

What types of bacteria will be growing on the nutrient agar and minimal media at the end of a replica plating experiment?

Problem

Why do prototroph bacteria grow on minimal media but auxotroph bacteria do not?

Problem

Which of the following colonies of bacteria are composed of His- auxotroph bacteria?

Problem

What characteristics are true about the colonies living on the minimal media plate?

