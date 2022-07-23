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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 3
Chapter 19, Problem 3

Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system?
a. Antibiotics
b. Thoroughly cooking food
c. Decontaminating water
d. Washing hands
e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of viral infections in the digestive system. These infections are often transmitted via the fecal-oral route, meaning viruses enter the body through contaminated food, water, or hands.
Step 2: Evaluate each option in terms of how it interrupts the transmission of viruses. For example, antibiotics (option a) target bacteria, not viruses, so they are ineffective against viral infections.
Step 3: Consider thoroughly cooking food (option b). Cooking can kill many pathogens, but some viruses may still be transmitted through other routes like contaminated water or hands.
Step 4: Analyze decontaminating water (option c). Since contaminated water is a common source of viral infections, this measure can be effective but may not cover all transmission routes.
Step 5: Assess washing hands (option d) and disinfecting bathroom surfaces (option e). Handwashing is a critical control point because it directly removes viruses from hands before they enter the mouth, making it a highly effective preventive measure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission Routes of Viral Gastrointestinal Infections

Viral infections of the digestive system often spread through the fecal-oral route, involving contaminated food, water, or surfaces, and direct contact. Understanding these transmission pathways helps identify effective prevention methods targeting the main sources of infection.
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Role of Hand Hygiene in Infection Control

Washing hands effectively removes pathogens acquired from contaminated surfaces or fecal matter, preventing their ingestion and subsequent infection. Hand hygiene is a simple, cost-effective measure that interrupts the transmission cycle of many enteric viruses.
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Limitations of Antibiotics and Other Measures Against Viruses

Antibiotics target bacteria and are ineffective against viruses. While cooking food and disinfecting surfaces reduce some risks, viruses can still spread via contaminated hands or water, making comprehensive hygiene practices essential for prevention.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can occur even if the infectious agent is killed by the time it enters the host?

a. Salmonellosis

b. Cholera

c. Giardiasis

d. Food poisoning

e. Mumps

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