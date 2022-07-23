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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 5
Chapter 19, Problem 5

Undercooked poultry is commonly a source of infection caused by ____________ bacteria or by ____________ bacteria.

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1
Identify the common bacterial pathogens associated with undercooked poultry. In microbiology, two major types of bacteria are often linked to foodborne illnesses from poultry.
Recall that Campylobacter species are a leading cause of bacterial gastroenteritis and are frequently found in undercooked poultry. So, one blank should be filled with 'Campylobacter'.
Consider Salmonella species, which are also commonly transmitted through undercooked poultry and cause salmonellosis, a significant foodborne infection. The second blank should be filled with 'Salmonella'.
Understand that both Campylobacter and Salmonella are Gram-negative bacteria that colonize the intestines of poultry and can cause illness in humans when poultry is not cooked properly.
Summarize the answer by stating that undercooked poultry is commonly a source of infection caused by Campylobacter bacteria or by Salmonella bacteria.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenic Bacteria in Undercooked Poultry

Undercooked poultry often harbors harmful bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses. The most common pathogens include Campylobacter and Salmonella species, which are frequently found in raw or improperly cooked poultry products.
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Campylobacter Bacteria

Campylobacter is a genus of bacteria commonly associated with poultry. It causes campylobacteriosis, characterized by diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and is one of the leading causes of bacterial gastroenteritis worldwide.
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Salmonella Bacteria

Salmonella is another genus of bacteria frequently linked to poultry contamination. It causes salmonellosis, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain, and is a major cause of food poisoning from undercooked or contaminated poultry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system?

a. Antibiotics

b. Thoroughly cooking food

c. Decontaminating water

d. Washing hands

e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces

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Textbook Question

Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?

a. Salmonella

b. Shigella

c. Campylobacter jejuni

d. Bacillus cereus

e. Escherichia coli

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can occur even if the infectious agent is killed by the time it enters the host?

a. Salmonellosis

b. Cholera

c. Giardiasis

d. Food poisoning

e. Mumps

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Textbook Question

Name two ways Shigella can avoid host immune response.

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Textbook Question

How would an upper endoscopy help diagnose a Helicobacter pylori infection?

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