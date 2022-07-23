Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system?
a. Antibiotics
b. Thoroughly cooking food
c. Decontaminating water
d. Washing hands
e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces
Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system?
a. Antibiotics
b. Thoroughly cooking food
c. Decontaminating water
d. Washing hands
e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces
Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
Which of the following can occur even if the infectious agent is killed by the time it enters the host?
a. Salmonellosis
b. Cholera
c. Giardiasis
d. Food poisoning
e. Mumps
Name two ways Shigella can avoid host immune response.
How would an upper endoscopy help diagnose a Helicobacter pylori infection?