Textbook Question
Label the features of the periodic table box:
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Label the features of the periodic table box:
Which of the following is false?
a. ATP is used to fuel cellular work.
b. ATP is a specialized ribonucleotide.
c. Energy is released from ATP by breaking off phosphate groups.
d. ATP is used to fuel exergonic reactions.
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.
The notation 18O denotes a(n)
a. Isomer.
b. Isotope.
c. Dipole.
d. Ion.
e. Reaction.
Complete the table:
Cholesterol is best described as
a. A lipid.
b. A sterol.
c. An alcohol.
d. A fat.
e. A wax.