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Ch. 2 - Biochemistry Basics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 2 - Biochemistry BasicsProblem 12
Chapter 2, Problem 12

Label the features of the periodic table box:
Periodic table box for Magnesium labeled with element name, atomic number 12, symbol Mg, and atomic mass 24.305.

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1
Identify the atomic number, which is usually the smaller number located at the top of the periodic table box. This number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of the atom.
Locate the chemical symbol, typically a one- or two-letter abbreviation in the center of the box, representing the element's name.
Find the atomic mass (or atomic weight), usually a decimal number at the bottom of the box, which represents the average mass of the element's isotopes weighted by their natural abundance.
Recognize any additional information such as the element's name, which may be written below or above the symbol, depending on the periodic table format.
Understand that the periodic table box may also include information about the element's electron configuration or state of matter, but the primary features to label are atomic number, chemical symbol, and atomic mass.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number represents the number of protons in an atom's nucleus and defines the element. It is usually located at the top of the periodic table box and determines the element's identity and position in the table.
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Atomic Mass

Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). It is typically found below the element symbol in the periodic table box and reflects the total number of protons and neutrons.
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Element Symbol and Name

The element symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation representing the element, usually centered in the box. The element name may also be included, providing the full name of the element for identification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many more times acidic is a solution with a pH of 9 versus a solution with a pH of 12?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false?

a. ATP is used to fuel cellular work.

b. ATP is a specialized ribonucleotide.

c. Energy is released from ATP by breaking off phosphate groups.

d. ATP is used to fuel exergonic reactions.

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Textbook Question

The notation 18O denotes a(n)

a. Isomer.

b. Isotope.

c. Dipole.

d. Ion.

e. Reaction.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table:

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Textbook Question

In each of the following reactions, identify the products and reactants, and state what class of reaction is shown.

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Textbook Question

Cholesterol is best described as

a. A lipid.

b. A sterol.

c. An alcohol.

d. A fat.

e. A wax.

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