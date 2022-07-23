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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 17
Chapter 21, Problem 17

Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage

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1
Understand the life cycle of Plasmodium, the parasite responsible for malaria, which involves multiple stages including sporozoites, merozoites, gametocytes, and others.
Recall that the infection begins when an infected Anopheles mosquito bites a human and injects a specific Plasmodium stage into the bloodstream.
Identify that the stage injected by the mosquito that travels to and infects liver cells is called the sporozoite.
Recognize that after infecting liver cells, sporozoites develop into merozoites, which then enter the bloodstream to infect red blood cells.
Conclude that the correct Plasmodium life stage that infects the liver is the sporozoite.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasmodium Life Cycle

The Plasmodium parasite undergoes a complex life cycle involving stages in both the mosquito vector and the human host. Understanding these stages is essential to identify which form infects specific tissues, such as the liver or red blood cells.
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Sporozoite Stage

Sporozoites are the infectious form of Plasmodium transmitted by the mosquito bite. They travel through the bloodstream to the liver, where they invade liver cells and begin the exoerythrocytic phase of the parasite's development.
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Merozoite Stage

Merozoites are the stage that emerges from liver cells after replication and infects red blood cells. This stage is responsible for the symptomatic blood phase of malaria but does not infect the liver directly.
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