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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 1
Chapter 21, Problem 1

How are sepsis and septic shock related?

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1
Understand the definition of sepsis: it is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection.
Recognize that septic shock is a more severe subset of sepsis characterized by profound circulatory, cellular, and metabolic abnormalities that significantly increase mortality risk.
Identify that septic shock occurs when sepsis leads to persistent hypotension requiring vasopressors to maintain mean arterial pressure, despite adequate fluid resuscitation.
Note that both conditions involve an overwhelming immune response to infection, but septic shock represents progression to critical cardiovascular failure.
Summarize the relationship: septic shock is essentially a severe progression of sepsis with additional hemodynamic instability and higher risk of death.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sepsis

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body's extreme response to an infection. It occurs when the immune system releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight infection, triggering widespread inflammation that can lead to tissue damage and organ failure.
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Septic Shock

Septic shock is a severe and advanced stage of sepsis characterized by dangerously low blood pressure that does not respond adequately to fluid replacement. This condition results in impaired blood flow to organs, increasing the risk of multiple organ failure and death.
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Pathophysiological Relationship Between Sepsis and Septic Shock

Septic shock develops as a progression of sepsis when the body's inflammatory response causes profound circulatory and metabolic abnormalities. Understanding this relationship highlights how uncontrolled infection and immune response escalate from sepsis to septic shock, worsening patient outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?

a. Dengue virus

b. Yellow fever virus

c. Human immunodeficiency virus

d. Plasmodium falciparum

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?

a. Borrelia burgdorferi

b. Human immunodeficiency virus

c. Zika virus

d. Candida albicans

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.

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