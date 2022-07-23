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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 16
Chapter 21, Problem 16

How does draining standing water reduce the incidence of malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya?

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Identify the common factor among malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya: all are diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically species like Anopheles (for malaria) and Aedes (for the others).
Understand the mosquito life cycle, which includes egg, larva, pupa, and adult stages. The aquatic stages (egg, larva, pupa) require standing water to develop.
Recognize that standing water provides a breeding habitat for mosquitoes, allowing their populations to increase and thus raising the risk of disease transmission.
Explain that by draining standing water, you remove or reduce these breeding sites, interrupting the mosquito life cycle and decreasing the number of adult mosquitoes capable of spreading these diseases.
Conclude that reducing mosquito populations through habitat control directly lowers the incidence of these mosquito-borne diseases by limiting opportunities for transmission to humans.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mosquito Breeding Habitats

Standing water serves as an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially species like Aedes and Anopheles, which transmit diseases such as malaria and dengue. Removing or draining these water sources disrupts their life cycle by eliminating places where larvae develop into adult mosquitoes.
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Vector-Borne Disease Transmission

Diseases like malaria, dengue, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya are transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Reducing mosquito populations by eliminating breeding sites lowers the chances of disease transmission to humans.
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Public Health and Environmental Control

Environmental management, such as draining standing water, is a key public health strategy to control vector populations. This preventive measure reduces reliance on chemical controls and helps sustainably decrease disease incidence in affected communities.
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Related Practice
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Identify the zoonotic disease:

a. HTLV lymphoma

b. Systemic candidiasis

c. Mucormycosis

d. Plague

e. Endocarditis

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Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?

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How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels?

a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.

b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.

c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.

d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.

e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.

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Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?

a. Sporozoite

b. Merozoite

c. Gametocyte

d. Sexual stage

e. Vector stage

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