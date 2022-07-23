Textbook Question
Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
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Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels?
a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.
b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.
c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.
d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.
e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.
Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage