Textbook Question
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
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Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that
apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. Lipopolysaccharide
d. Lipid A
e. Mycolic acid
Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to __________________.
a. Reproduce
b. Survive harsh conditions
c. Cause recurrent infections
d. Adhere to host tissues
e. Avoid the immune system of a host
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>