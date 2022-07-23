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Ch. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 8
Chapter 9, Problem 8

An epidemiological study design that is commonly used for determining the efficacy of a drug therapy is a(n)
a. Experimental study.
b. Case report.
c. Cross-sectional study.
d. Correlation study.
e. Observational study.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of epidemiological study designs listed in the options. Each type has a specific purpose and methodology.
Step 2: Recognize that an experimental study involves the researcher actively intervening, such as administering a drug therapy to a group and comparing outcomes to a control group.
Step 3: Note that a case report is a detailed description of a single patient's condition or treatment, not suitable for determining drug efficacy on a population level.
Step 4: Understand that a cross-sectional study observes a population at a single point in time to assess prevalence, but does not test interventions or efficacy.
Step 5: Recall that correlation and observational studies observe relationships or exposures without intervention, so they cannot establish causality or efficacy as effectively as experimental studies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Experimental Study

An experimental study involves the deliberate intervention by the researcher, such as administering a drug, to observe its effects. This design allows for control over variables and randomization, making it the gold standard for testing drug efficacy.
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Experimental Design Example 1

Observational Study

Observational studies involve monitoring subjects without intervention, such as case reports or cross-sectional studies. These designs can identify associations but cannot definitively establish cause-effect relationships like experimental studies.
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Scientific Method Example 1

Epidemiological Study Designs

Epidemiological study designs include experimental and observational types, each suited for different research questions. Understanding their differences helps in selecting the appropriate method to assess drug efficacy or disease patterns.
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Experimental Design Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

State what type of mortality rate is applicable.


Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.

Type of mortality rate?

Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):

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Textbook Question

Diseases that the CDC collects information on through collaboration with state and local health authorities are called (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Communicable diseases.

b. Reportable diseases.

c. Nationally notifiable diseases.

d. Investigative diseases.

e. Case report illnesses.

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Textbook Question

A(n) _______________________ groups the study populations by exposure versus nonexposure to a certain risk factor to see if either group develops the outcome in question.

a. Experimental study

b. Case report

c. Cross-sectional study

d. Correlation study

e. Observational study

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Textbook Question

Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.


Transmission of HIV across the placenta:

Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:

Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:

Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:

Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:

Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:

Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:

Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets:

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Textbook Question

Draft a Venn diagram to compare and contrast descriptive and analytical epidemiology.

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Textbook Question

From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate.

a. Duration of a disease

b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)

c. Cure rates for a disease

d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease

e. The effectiveness of preventive measures

f. The incidence rate of a disease

g. The quality of diagnostic tools

h. The severity of the disease

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