Scientific Method
Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories
Scientific Method Example 1
Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks:“Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?” and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a “prediction, hypothesis or theory.”
________________:Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.
________________:Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.
________________:All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.
Basic Theories of Biology
Which of the following statements about the cell theory is false?