Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. Introduction to Microbiology

Scientific Method

Next Topic
1

concept

Scientific Method

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3

example

Scientific Method Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?

5
Problem

A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks:“Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?” and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a “prediction, hypothesis or theory.”

________________:Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.

________________:Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.

________________:All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.

Was this helpful ?
0
6

concept

Basic Theories of Biology

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
7
Problem

Which of the following statements about the cell theory is false?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.