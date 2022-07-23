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Ch. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

A(n) _______________________ groups the study populations by exposure versus nonexposure to a certain risk factor to see if either group develops the outcome in question.
a. Experimental study
b. Case report
c. Cross-sectional study
d. Correlation study
e. Observational study

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The problem asks for a type of study that groups populations based on exposure to a risk factor and then observes if the outcome develops. This implies a comparison between exposed and non-exposed groups over time.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each study type: an experimental study involves intervention by the researcher; a case report describes a single case; a cross-sectional study looks at data at one point in time; a correlation study examines relationships between variables without grouping by exposure; an observational study observes subjects without intervention, often grouping by exposure.
Step 3: Identify which study type fits the description of grouping populations by exposure and following them to see if the outcome occurs. This is characteristic of observational studies, particularly cohort studies, where subjects are grouped by exposure status and followed over time.
Step 4: Recognize that the question is looking for the general category of study that groups by exposure versus non-exposure and observes outcomes, which is an observational study rather than an experimental one.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is an observational study, as it matches the description of grouping populations by exposure and monitoring for outcomes without researcher intervention.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cohort Study

A cohort study is an observational study design that groups participants based on exposure to a risk factor and follows them over time to observe the development of outcomes. It compares exposed and non-exposed groups to identify associations between risk factors and diseases.
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Observational Study

Observational studies involve monitoring subjects without intervention by the researcher. Unlike experimental studies, they do not assign exposures but observe natural variations, making them useful for studying risk factors and outcomes in real-world settings.
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Study Design Types in Epidemiology

Understanding different study designs—such as experimental, case report, cross-sectional, correlation, and observational studies—is essential to interpret how data is collected and analyzed. Each design has unique features affecting the strength of evidence and causality inference.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Diseases that the CDC collects information on through collaboration with state and local health authorities are called (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Communicable diseases.

b. Reportable diseases.

c. Nationally notifiable diseases.

d. Investigative diseases.

e. Case report illnesses.

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Textbook Question

Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.


Transmission of HIV across the placenta:

Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:

Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:

Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:

Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:

Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:

Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:

Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets:

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Textbook Question

Draft a Venn diagram to compare and contrast descriptive and analytical epidemiology.

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Textbook Question

An epidemiological study design that is commonly used for determining the efficacy of a drug therapy is a(n)

a. Experimental study.

b. Case report.

c. Cross-sectional study.

d. Correlation study.

e. Observational study.

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Textbook Question

From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate.

a. Duration of a disease

b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)

c. Cure rates for a disease

d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease

e. The effectiveness of preventive measures

f. The incidence rate of a disease

g. The quality of diagnostic tools

h. The severity of the disease

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