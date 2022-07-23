From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate.

a. Duration of a disease

b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)

c. Cure rates for a disease

d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease

e. The effectiveness of preventive measures

f. The incidence rate of a disease

g. The quality of diagnostic tools

h. The severity of the disease