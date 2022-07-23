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Ch. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 11
Chapter 9, Problem 11

From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate.
a. Duration of a disease
b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)
c. Cure rates for a disease
d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease
e. The effectiveness of preventive measures
f. The incidence rate of a disease
g. The quality of diagnostic tools
h. The severity of the disease

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of prevalence rate. Prevalence rate refers to the total number of existing cases of a disease in a population at a specific point in time or over a specified period, regardless of when the disease first developed.
Step 2: Recognize that prevalence is influenced by both the incidence (new cases) and the duration of the disease. Therefore, factors that affect how long people remain ill or how many new cases occur will impact prevalence.
Step 3: Identify factors from the list that affect disease duration or incidence. For example, 'a. Duration of a disease' directly affects how long cases remain in the population, and 'f. The incidence rate of a disease' affects how many new cases add to the total.
Step 4: Consider factors that influence cure rates and prevention. 'c. Cure rates for a disease' affect how quickly cases resolve, thus impacting prevalence. 'e. The effectiveness of preventive measures' can reduce incidence, indirectly affecting prevalence.
Step 5: Evaluate other factors such as 'b. The type of pathogen,' 'd. The pathogenicity of the microbe,' 'g. The quality of diagnostic tools,' and 'h. The severity of the disease' to determine if they directly influence prevalence or if their impact is more indirect or related to other epidemiological measures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prevalence Rate

Prevalence rate measures the total number of existing cases of a disease in a population at a specific time. It reflects both new and ongoing cases, providing insight into how widespread a disease is. Factors influencing prevalence include disease duration and cure rates, as longer-lasting diseases or those with low cure rates tend to have higher prevalence.
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Incidence Rate

Incidence rate refers to the number of new cases of a disease occurring in a population during a specific period. Unlike prevalence, it only counts new cases and helps assess the risk of contracting the disease. Incidence influences prevalence but is a distinct measure focused on disease onset rather than total cases.
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Effectiveness of Preventive Measures

Preventive measures, such as vaccination and sanitation, reduce disease transmission and new infections. Effective prevention lowers incidence rates, which in turn can decrease prevalence over time. The success of these measures directly impacts how common a disease remains within a population.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A(n) _______________________ groups the study populations by exposure versus nonexposure to a certain risk factor to see if either group develops the outcome in question.

a. Experimental study

b. Case report

c. Cross-sectional study

d. Correlation study

e. Observational study

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Textbook Question

Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.


Transmission of HIV across the placenta:

Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:

Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:

Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:

Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:

Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:

Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:

Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets:

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Textbook Question

An epidemiological study design that is commonly used for determining the efficacy of a drug therapy is a(n)

a. Experimental study.

b. Case report.

c. Cross-sectional study.

d. Correlation study.

e. Observational study.

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