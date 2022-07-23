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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 2
Chapter 16, Problem 2

Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.

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Start by defining inflammation as a biological response of body tissues to harmful stimuli such as pathogens, damaged cells, or irritants. It is a protective mechanism aimed at removing the injurious stimuli and initiating the healing process.
Explain that inflammation involves a complex series of events including the activation of immune cells, release of chemical mediators, and changes in blood flow.
List the classic characteristics of inflammation, often remembered by the Latin terms: 'Rubor' (redness), 'Tumor' (swelling), 'Calor' (heat), 'Dolor' (pain), and 'Functio laesa' (loss of function).
Describe each characteristic briefly: redness and heat result from increased blood flow; swelling is due to accumulation of fluid; pain arises from chemical mediators stimulating nerve endings; and loss of function can occur due to pain and tissue damage.
Summarize that these characteristics collectively help in identifying inflammation and understanding its role in the body's defense and repair mechanisms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Inflammation

Inflammation is the body's protective response to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. It involves immune cells, blood vessels, and molecular mediators working together to eliminate the cause of cell injury and initiate tissue repair.
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Characteristics of Inflammation

The classic signs of inflammation include redness, heat, swelling, pain, and loss of function. These result from increased blood flow, vascular permeability, and the accumulation of immune cells at the affected site.
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Purpose and Outcomes of Inflammation

Inflammation aims to remove harmful agents and damaged tissue, promoting healing. While acute inflammation is beneficial and self-limiting, chronic inflammation can lead to tissue damage and disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?

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Textbook Question

Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This

a. prevents phagocytosis.

b. degrades complement.

c. inactivates complement.

d. prevents inflammation.

e. prevents cytolysis.

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Textbook Question

If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?

a. Diapedesis

b. Digestion

c. Formation of a phagosome

d. Formation of a phagolysosome

e. Margination

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Textbook Question

What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.

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Textbook Question

Identify at least one physical factor and one chemical factor that prevent microbes from entering the body through each of the following:

a. Urinary system

b. Genital system

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Textbook Question

Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can

a. avoid being phagocytized.

b. avoid destruction by complement.

c. prevent adherence.

d. avoid being digested.

e. none of the above

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