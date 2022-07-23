How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.
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Key Concepts
Definition of Inflammation
Characteristics of Inflammation
Purpose and Outcomes of Inflammation
Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.
Identify at least one physical factor and one chemical factor that prevent microbes from entering the body through each of the following:
a. Urinary system
b. Genital system
Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can
a. avoid being phagocytized.
b. avoid destruction by complement.
c. prevent adherence.
d. avoid being digested.
e. none of the above