The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
What type of bond holds the following atoms together?
a. Li+ and Cl- in LiCl
b. Carbon and oxygen atoms in methanol
c. Oxygen atoms in O2
d. A hydrogen atom of one nucleotide to a nitrogen or oxygen atom of another nucleotide in:
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.
If E. coli were grown in a medium containing the radioactive isotope 32P, the 32P would be found in all of the following molecules of the cell except
a. ATP.
b. Carbohydrates.
c. DNA.
d. Plasma membrane.
e. Complex lipids.
Diagram the electronic configuration of a carbon atom.
Bacteria use the enzyme urease to obtain nitrogen in a form they can use from urea in the following reaction:
What purpose does the enzyme serve in this reaction? What type of reaction is this?
Classify the following types of chemical reactions.