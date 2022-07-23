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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 4
Chapter 2, Problem 4

Classify the following types of chemical reactions.
Chemical equations showing synthesis, decomposition, exchange, and energy transfer reactions with molecular formulas.

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1
Identify the reactants and products in each chemical reaction provided in the image to understand the changes occurring during the reaction.
Determine the type of chemical reaction by comparing the reactants and products. Common types include synthesis (combination), decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, and combustion.
For synthesis reactions, check if two or more reactants combine to form a single product, represented as \(A + B \rightarrow AB\).
For decomposition reactions, verify if a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances, represented as \(AB \rightarrow A + B\).
For replacement reactions, distinguish between single replacement (\(A + BC \rightarrow AC + B\)) where one element replaces another, and double replacement (\(AB + CD \rightarrow AD + CB\)) where parts of two compounds exchange places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions are classified based on how reactants transform into products. Common types include synthesis (combination), decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, and combustion. Recognizing these types helps in predicting products and understanding reaction mechanisms.
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Reaction Mechanisms in Microbiology

In microbiology, chemical reactions often involve biochemical processes like enzyme-catalyzed reactions, redox reactions, and metabolic pathways. Understanding these mechanisms is essential to classify reactions based on biological context and chemical changes.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures the conservation of mass by having equal numbers of atoms for each element on both sides. This skill is crucial for correctly identifying reaction types and understanding stoichiometry in microbiological chemical processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The best definition of ATP is that it is

a. A molecule stored for food use.

b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.

c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.

d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an organic molecule?

a. H2O (water)

b. O2 (oxygen)

c. C18H29SO3

d. FeO (iron oxide)

e. F2C=CF2 (Teflon)

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Textbook Question

What type of bond holds the following atoms together?

a. Li+ and Cl- in LiCl

b. Carbon and oxygen atoms in methanol

c. Oxygen atoms in O2

d. A hydrogen atom of one nucleotide to a nitrogen or oxygen atom of another nucleotide in:

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Textbook Question

Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.


If E. coli were grown in a medium containing the radioactive isotope 32P, the 32P would be found in all of the following molecules of the cell except

a. ATP.

b. Carbohydrates.

c. DNA.

d. Plasma membrane.

e. Complex lipids.

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Textbook Question

The optimum pH of Acidithiobacillus bacteria (pH 3) is _______________ times more acid than blood (pH 7).

a. 4

b. 10

c. 100

d. 1000

e. 10,000

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Textbook Question

Bacteria use the enzyme urease to obtain nitrogen in a form they can use from urea in the following reaction:

What purpose does the enzyme serve in this reaction? What type of reaction is this?

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