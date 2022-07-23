What is the purpose of a counterstain in the acid-fast stain?
Assume you stain Clostridium by applying a basic stain, carbolfuchsin, with heat, decolorizing with acid-alcohol, and counterstaining with an acidic stain, nigrosin. Through the microscope, the endospores are 1, and the cells are stained 2.
a. 1—red; 2—black
b. 1—black; 2—colorless
c. 1—colorless; 2—black
d. 1—red; 2—colorless
e. 1—black; 2—red
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Endospore Staining Technique
Role of Decolorization in Differential Staining
Function of Counterstain in Endospore Staining
Why is a mordant used in the Gram stain? In the flagella stain?
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Capsule—negative stain
b. Cell arrangement—simple stain
c. Cell size—negative stain
d. Gram stain—bacterial identification
e. None of the above
Assume that you are viewing a Gram-stained field of red cocci and blue rods through the microscope. You can safely conclude that you have
a. Made a mistake in staining
b. Two different species
c. Old bacterial cells
d. Young bacterial cells
e. None of the above
In 1996, scientists described a new tapeworm parasite that had killed at least one person. The initial examination of the patient’s abdominal mass was most likely made using:
a. Brightfield microscopy
b. Darkfield microscopy
c. Electron microscopy
d. Phase-contrast microscopy
e. Fluorescence microscopy
What is the purpose of a decolorizer in the Gram stain? In the acid-fast stain?