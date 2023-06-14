Boost your knowledge with Organic Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
142 Decks
- Introduction to Catalysis quiz #331. Catalysis in Organic Reactions28 Terms
- Intro to Lipids quiz #132. Lipids40 Terms
- Intro to Lipids quiz #232. Lipids40 Terms
- Intro to Lipids quiz #332. Lipids33 Terms
- Fatty Acids quiz32. Lipids24 Terms
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids quiz32. Lipids10 Terms
- Waxes quiz32. Lipids10 Terms
- Triacylglycerols quiz32. Lipids10 Terms
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis quiz32. Lipids10 Terms