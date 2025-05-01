Problem 26

(R)-Limonene is a cyclic terpene responsible for the smell of oranges and other citrus fruits.

(a) Given that (R)-limonene rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?

(b) Is it (+) or (-)?

(c) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect (S)-limonene to rotate plane-polarized light?