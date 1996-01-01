5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
Problem 6.34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(R)-Selegiline, a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inactivator, was approved by the FDA in 1989 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In pure form, it has a specific rotation, [α]²⁰_D = - 11.0° . What is the expected specific rotation of a mixture containing 64% S and 36% R?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
20
views
Was this helpful?