5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
1:40 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve. (a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why stereoisomers need their own naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos