5. Chirality
Optical Activity
Problem 6d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(R)-Limonene is a cyclic terpene responsible for the smell of oranges and other citrus fruits. (a) Given that (R)-limonene rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)? (b) Is it (+) or (-) (c) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect (S)-limonene to rotate plane-polarized light?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Specific rotation vs. observed rotation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice