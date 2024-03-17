5. Chirality
Optical Activity
Problem 6.30
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cholesterol (50 mg) was dissolved in 10 mL of chloroform and placed in a 1.0-cm polarimeter cell. This solution produced an observed rotation (using the sodium D line at 20°C ) of - 1.58° . What is the specific rotation of cholesterol?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice