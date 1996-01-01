5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
Problem 6.25d
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(d) <IMAGE>
