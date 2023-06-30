Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityCalculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
Problem 6c
(S)-Propranolol, a drug used for the treatment of anxiety, has a specific rotation of -25.5° . Attempting to prepare it in enantiopure form, a chemist produced a compound that gave a specific rotation of -18.3° . What is the ratio of (S)- to (R)-propranolol produced by the chemist?

