(S)-Propranolol, a drug used for the treatment of anxiety, has a specific rotation of -25.5° . Attempting to prepare it in enantiopure form, a chemist produced a compound that gave a specific rotation of -18.3° . What is the ratio of (S)- to (R)-propranolol produced by the chemist?
