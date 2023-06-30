Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityOptical Activity
Problem 6b
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve. (b) Given that naproxen rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)? (c) Is it (+) or (-)? (d) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect the enantiomer of naproxen to rotate plane-polarized light?

