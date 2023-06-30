Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityEnantiomeric Excess
Problem 6
A student wanted to measure the specific rotation of the following propionate derivative (density = 1.12 g/ml). A sample of the pure compound was placed in a 10.0-cm polarimeter tube, and using the sodium D line, the observed rotation at 20°C was determined to be +46.6° . What is the specific rotation of the propionate derivative?

