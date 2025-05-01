Problem 23

The mechanism for acidic hydrolysis of a nitrile resembles the basic hydrolysis, except that the nitrile is first protonated, activating it toward attack by a weak nucleophile (water). Under acidic conditions, the proton transfer (tautomerism) involves protonation on nitrogen followed by deprotonation on oxygen. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of benzonitrile to benzamide.