Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses using amides as intermediates. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) benzoic acid --> benzyldimethylamine
(b) pyrrolidine --> N-ethylpyrrolidine
(c) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid --> cyclopentanecarbonitrile
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Carbonation of Grignard Reagents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt