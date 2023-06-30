Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Transesterification
6:09 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question
Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride. (a) n-octyl formate (b) n-octyl acetate
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
41
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
2:49m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
02:49
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
152
1
2
02:27
General Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
153
1
11
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.