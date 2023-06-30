Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASTransesterification
6:09 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride. (a) n-octyl formate (b) n-octyl acetate

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
41
Was this helpful?
2:49m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:49
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
152
1
2
02:27
General Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
153
1
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.