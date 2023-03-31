Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Nitrile to Ketone
7:26 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question
Draw a mechanism for the acidic hydrolysis of the magnesium salt shown above to acetophenone.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
1:38m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:38
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
112
2
1
07:25
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
105
3
10
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.