20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
3:24 minutes
Problem 21f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize (a) 4-phenylheptan-4-ol.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Carbonation of Grignard Reagents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice