Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Ch.10 Major Diseases
Cancer Risk Factors
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following actions will not help in decreasing the risk of cancer?
A
Quitting tobacco use.
B
Drinking red wine instead of white wine.
C
Using sunscreen.
D
Being physically active.
Watch next
Master Lifestyle Factors Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning