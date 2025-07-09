Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Which of the following actions will not help in decreasing the risk of cancer?
A
Quitting tobacco use.
B
Drinking red wine instead of white wine.
C
Using sunscreen.
D
Being physically active.
7
Problem
Which of the following vaccines is likely to decrease the risk of developing cancer?
A
HPV vaccine
B
Polio vaccine
C
MMR vaccine
D
Influenza vaccine
8
Problem
Which of the following actions will cause the most significant reduction in the risk of pancreatic cancer?
A
Quitting alcohol use.
B
Using protective gear at work.
C
Maintaining a healthy body weight.
D
Smoking cessation.