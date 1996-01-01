Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
15 Terms
6 students found this helpful
Electric Charge definitions
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15 Terms
3 students found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
383 Decks
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Motion Along Curved Paths definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Rollercoaster Problems definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Pendulum Problems definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems) definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Force & Potential Energy definitions10. Conservation of Energy15 Terms
- Intro to Momentum definitions11. Momentum & Impulse15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Intro to Impulse definitions11. Momentum & Impulse15 Terms
- Impulse with Variable Forces definitions11. Momentum & Impulse15 Terms