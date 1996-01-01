Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
15 Terms
6 students found this helpful
Electric Charge definitions
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15 Terms
3 students found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
383 Decks
- Electric Field Lines definitions24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law15 Terms
- Dipole Moment definitions24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law15 Terms
- Electric Fields in Conductors definitions24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Electric Flux definitions24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law15 Terms
- Gauss' Law definitions24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law15 Terms
- Electric Potential Energy definitions25. Electric Potential15 Terms
- Electric Potential definitions25. Electric Potential15 Terms
- Electric Potential quiz25. Electric Potential11 Terms
- Work From Electric Force definitions25. Electric Potential15 Terms1 student found this helpful