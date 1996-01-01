Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
15 Terms
6 students found this helpful
Electric Charge definitions
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15 Terms
3 students found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
383 Decks
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids definitions29. Sources of Magnetic Field15 Terms
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus) definitions29. Sources of Magnetic Field15 Terms
- Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions29. Sources of Magnetic Field12 Terms
- Intro to Induction definitions30. Induction and Inductance15 Terms
- Intro to Induction quiz30. Induction and Inductance10 Terms
- Magnetic Flux definitions30. Induction and Inductance12 Terms
- Faraday's Law definitions30. Induction and Inductance15 Terms
- Lenz's Law definitions30. Induction and Inductance15 Terms
- Motional EMF definitions30. Induction and Inductance15 Terms