Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
15 Terms
6 students found this helpful
Electric Charge definitions
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15 Terms
3 students found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
383 Decks
- Kinematics Equations quiz2. 1D Motion / Kinematics17 Terms
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions2. 1D Motion / Kinematics15 Terms
- Catch/Overtake Problems definitions2. 1D Motion / Kinematics15 Terms
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions3. Vectors13 Terms
- Introduction to Vectors definitions3. Vectors12 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Adding Vectors Graphically definitions3. Vectors15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions3. Vectors15 Terms
- Adding Vectors by Components definitions3. Vectors15 Terms
- Adding Vectors by Components quiz3. Vectors10 Terms