Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions
5. Projectile Motion
15 Terms
1 student found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
604 Decks
- Heat Transfer quiz20. Heat and Temperature10 Terms
- Heat Transfer quiz #120. Heat and Temperature40 Terms
- Heat Transfer quiz #220. Heat and Temperature40 Terms
- Heat Transfer quiz #320. Heat and Temperature27 Terms
- The Ideal Gas Law definitions21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases15 Terms
- The Ideal Gas Law quiz #121. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases10 Terms
- Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases11 Terms
- Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases11 Terms
- Average Kinetic Energy of Gases quiz #121. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases10 Terms