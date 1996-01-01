Boost your knowledge with Physics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
15 Terms
6 students found this helpful
Electric Charge definitions
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15 Terms
3 students found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
383 Decks
- Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Forces in 2D definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Equilibrium in 2D definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Forces in Connected Systems of Objects definitions6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)15 Terms
- Inclined Planes definitions7. Friction, Inclines, Systems15 Terms
- Kinetic Friction definitions7. Friction, Inclines, Systems10 Terms
- Static Friction definitions7. Friction, Inclines, Systems10 Terms