Step 5: Use the given distance of 850 m to find the acceleration \(a\) of the police car. Substitute \(t\) into either position equation (e.g., \(x_p(t) = 850\)) and solve for \(a\). Once \(a\) is determined, you can qualitatively sketch the position vs. time graph: the speeder's graph will be a straight line with constant slope (constant velocity), while the police car's graph will be a parabola starting at the origin and curving upward (due to constant acceleration).