A baseball is seen to pass upward by a window with a vertical speed of 13 m/s. If the ball was thrown by a person 18 m below on the street, when was it thrown?
A falling stone takes 0.28 s to travel past a window 2.2 m tall (Fig. 2–49). From what height above the top of the window did the stone fall?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Acceleration due to Gravity
Free Fall
A police car at rest is passed by a speeder traveling at a constant 140 km/h. The police officer takes off in hot pursuit and catches up to the speeder in 850 m, maintaining a constant acceleration. Qualitatively plot the position vs. time graph for both cars from the police car's start to the catch-up point.
The position of a ball rolling in a straight line is given by 𝓍 = 2.0 ― 3.6t + 1.7t², where 𝓍 is in meters and t in seconds. What do the numbers 2.0, 3.6, and 1.7 refer to?
Air resistance acting on a falling body can be taken into account by the approximate relation for the acceleration: a = dv/dt = g ― kv, where k is a constant. Determine an expression for the terminal velocity, which is the maximum value the velocity reaches.
Roger sees water balloons fall past his window. He notices that each balloon strikes the sidewalk 0.83 s after passing his window, 15 m above the sidewalk. Assuming the balloons are being released from rest, from what height are they being released?
A helicopter is ascending vertically with a constant speed of 6.40 m/s. At a height of 105 m above the Earth, a package is dropped from the helicopter. How much time does it take for the package to reach the ground? [Hint: What is v₀ for the package?]