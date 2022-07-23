For an object falling freely from rest, show that the distance traveled during each successive second increases in the ratio of successive odd integers (1, 3, 5, etc.). (This was first shown by Galileo.) See Figs. 2–27 and 2–30.
A helicopter is ascending vertically with a constant speed of 6.40 m/s. At a height of 105 m above the Earth, a package is dropped from the helicopter. How much time does it take for the package to reach the ground? [Hint: What is v₀ for the package?]
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Key Concepts
Free Fall
Initial Velocity
Kinematic Equations
A baseball is seen to pass upward by a window with a vertical speed of 13 m/s. If the ball was thrown by a person 18 m below on the street, when was it thrown?
A rocket rises vertically, from rest, with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s² until it runs out of fuel at an altitude of 725 m. After this point, its acceleration is that of gravity, downward. What maximum altitude does the rocket reach?
A car traveling 85 km/h slows down at a constant 0.50 m/s² just by 'letting up on the gas.' Calculate the distance it travels during the first and fifth seconds.
Roger sees water balloons fall past his window. He notices that each balloon strikes the sidewalk 0.83 s after passing his window, 15 m above the sidewalk. Assuming the balloons are being released from rest, from what height are they being released?
A falling stone takes 0.28 s to travel past a window 2.2 m tall (Fig. 2–49). From what height above the top of the window did the stone fall?