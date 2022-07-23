Identify the known values: The time it takes for the balloon to hit the sidewalk after passing the window is \( t = 0.83 \; \text{s} \), the height of the window above the sidewalk is \( h_{\text{window}} = 15 \; \text{m} \), and the initial velocity of the balloon as it passes the window is \( v_{\text{window}} = 0 \; \text{m/s} \) (since it is released from rest). The acceleration due to gravity is \( g = 9.8 \; \text{m/s}^2 \).